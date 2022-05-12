BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts reached a new record high for the fourth day in a row Thursday, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.45 a gallon.
That’s up one cent from Wednesday and 19 cents in the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.57 lower at $2.88 a gallon.
The national average is now $4.41 a gallon, also a new record AAA said Thursday. California has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.
Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.31 as of Thursday.