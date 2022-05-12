Celtics have no one to blame but themselves for crushing Game 5 lossThe Celtics completely collapsed down the stretch in Game 5 against the Bucks, and have no one but themselves to blame.

Alex Cora ejected, Red Sox lose to Braves on 9th-inning homer by Orlando ArciaOrlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Carles Gil tallies hat trick as Revolution rout FC Cincinnati 5-1 in US Open Cup Round of 32The Revs defeated FC Cincinnati, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Celtics blow 14-point lead in 4th quarter, lose Game 5 to Bucks 110-107The Celtics are in some serious trouble.

Jayson Tatum finishes sixth in NBA MVP votingJayson Tatum made a late-season run at the NBA MVP award, but finished sixth in the voting process.