The historical odds are once again firmly against the BruinsWith home victories in Games 3 and 4, the Boston Bruins made significant strides toward giving themselves a real chance to get past the Carolina Hurricanes in their first-round playoff series. Those chances took a massive hit, though, with a flop in Carolina in Game 5.

Robert Williams listed as questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 5The Boston Celtics may be back at full strength Wednesday night as they look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Bucks. Center Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 in Boston.

Cole Strange throws an ugly first pitch at Chattanooga baseball game: "Definitely wasn’t my cleanest throw"The New England Patriots drafted Cole Strange in the first round with the hopes of him anchoring the offensive line for years to come. It's a good thing they won't need him to throw any passes, though.

Game 5 needs to be Jayson Tatum's signature game for CelticsBoston's second-round series with Milwaukee is down to a best-of-three, and life would be a lot easier for the Celtics if they could get Jayson Tatum to play like Jayson Tatum.

Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy discusses return from COVID in Game 5 loss to HurricanesThe Bruins will get one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday's Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play in Tuesday night's playoff tilt.