Cole Strange throws an ugly first pitch at Chattanooga baseball game: "Definitely wasn’t my cleanest throw"The New England Patriots drafted Cole Strange in the first round with the hopes of him anchoring the offensive line for years to come. It's a good thing they won't need him to throw any passes, though.

Game 5 needs to be Jayson Tatum's signature game for CelticsBoston's second-round series with Milwaukee is down to a best-of-three, and life would be a lot easier for the Celtics if they could get Jayson Tatum to play like Jayson Tatum.

Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy discusses return from COVID in Game 5 loss to HurricanesThe Bruins will get one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday's Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play in Tuesday night's playoff tilt.

Devers' slam leads Red Sox over Braves 9-4Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and the last-place Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 Tuesday night.

Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 to take 3-2 series leadThe Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.