BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will get one of their top defensemen back for Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy, who missed Sunday’s Game 4 in Boston after entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play in Tuesday night’s playoff tilt.

McAvoy was initially ruled out Tuesday morning, but The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter spotted him arriving at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina late Tuesday afternoon. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted that McAvoy flew to Raleigh on a private jet, arranged by Bruins ownership.

McAvoy reported tested out of protocol on Tuesday afternoon, with the NHL determining that he was five days out from the onset of symptoms on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Was standing outside doing a radio hit and noticed Charlie McAvoy arriving (via car service) at PNC. pic.twitter.com/IGfTx8r9Pk — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 10, 2022

The Bruins confirmed that McAvoy was cleared and would play shortly before the puck dropped, and the blue liner went on to play a game-high 25:14 in Boston’s 5-1 loss.

Following the loss, McAvoy did not want to discuss his case of COVID.

“I know a lot of you are going to ask questions about the COVID stuff, but I cleared protocol today,” said McAvoy. “So that’s where we’re at now. I just want to leave it in the past if you guys are able to respect that, and we can just talk about the game.”

Of course, reporters kept asking him about it. McAvoy said that he was sick and admitted to feeling tired after playing in Game 5. He was asked if his bout with COVID, and the whirlwind surrounding his return, affected his game on Tuesday night.

“No, I tried to show up and put my best foot forward and just tried to give it everything I had tonight,” he said.

The Bruins will try to stave off elimination Thursday night in Boston.