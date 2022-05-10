Fueled by Giannis' stare down, Al Horford turns back clock and leads Celtics with epic Game 4 performanceMonday night's comeback win over the Bucks in Game 4 will be known as "The Al Horford Game" in Celtics lore.

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to huge Game 4 win to tie series with BucksAl Horford dominated and Jayson Tatum turned it on late as the Celtics tied up their series with the Bucks with a huge Game 4 win in Milwaukee.

Celtics' Ime Udoka finishes fourth in NBA Coach of the Year votingIme Udoka had himself a great first year on the Boston bench. Coach of the Year voters took notice.

Robert Williams out for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 with knee sorenessThe Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams for Monday night's Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Arlington Native Miles Robinson Likely To Miss World Cup After Tearing AchillesAtlanta United defender and Arlington native Miles Robinson will likely miss the World Cup for the United States after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg during an MLS game.