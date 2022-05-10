BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to climb Tuesday, reaching another new all-time high, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.42 a gallon.
That’s up 3 cents in a day and 20 cents in just the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.56 lower at $2.86 a gallon.
The national average is $4.37 a gallon, AAA said Tuesday. California has the highest average price at $5.84 a gallon.
Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.28 as of Tuesday.