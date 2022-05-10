BOURNE (CBS) — The Coast Guard was able to make a daring rescue on Sunday. A rogue wave knocked the mast off and disabled a 52-foot sailboat 100 miles south of New York’s Long Island.
A Coast Guard crew from Cape Cod choppered in for the rescue. Rough seas, heavy winds, and dwindling sunlight made for a challenging operation, the Coast Guard said.
The four sailors aboard were all injured so one member had to jump to secure the boat.
“Hours worth of hoisting while we were on scene. It was a lot of effort on the rescue swimmer’s part to make sure that all of those patients were ready to go,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Reilly.
"This was probably the best example of crew coordination and teamwork than any rescue I've been a part of," said Lt. Nick Zablotny.
All four sailors are expected to recover.