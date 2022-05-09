BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,625 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There was one additional death reported from Friday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 6.77%, which is as high as it went at the end of January.
Currently, there are 604 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 54 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,646,749. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,199
There were 117,317 total new tests reported.