BURLINGTON (CBS) — Police in Burlington are investigating an attempted kidnapping Sunday night. Around 8:20 p.m., a person called 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Roard.
The victim was able to get away and responding officers found her a few moments later.READ MORE: ‘Make Way For Ducklings’ Parade Returns For Mother's Day
Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over.
The department tweeted photos of the suspect around 10:15 p.m. and said there was an active scene with officers from Burlington, an Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9, and a Bedford police officer searching the area.READ MORE: Thousands Gather For Annual Mother's Day Walk For Peace In Dorchester
The suspect was described as a white man in his teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki/brown pants, and black and white sneakers.MORE NEWS: MBTA Extends Blue Line Suspension Between Airport And Bowdoin Stations
Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.