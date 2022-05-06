NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A 47-year-old Worcester man is now facing charges in connection with a 2010 rape. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, the victim’s rape kit was among 1,148 kits that hadn’t been fully tested in Bristol County alone.
Scott Trudeau was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated rape and assault and battery.READ MORE: Is Summer Weather Around The Corner? Widespread 80s Possible Later Next Week After Cool Stretch
According to the D.A., on March 18, 2010, a 23-year-old woman was walking in New Bedford when she was attacked by two men. “She was struck in the head and then dragged to a secluded area, where one of the men (this defendant) raped her while the other one held her down. She could not see or identify them because they were wearing hooded sweatshirts.”
READ MORE: Tewksbury Country Club Closing; Will Become Tree House Beer Hall
The victim’s rape kit was tested in February 2022, and Trudeau, who was federally convicted in 2015 of child sexual exploitation, came back as a match.
Testing for the previously untested kits began in April 2021 after COVID delayed an initiative funded in 2019.MORE NEWS: Efforts To Enshrine Abortion Rights In New Hampshire Fail
Trudeau is currently on federal probation after serving a federal sentence for a separate sex crime. A dangerousness hearing for this case was scheduled for Tuesday in Superior Court at the Justice Center.