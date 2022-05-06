BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,836 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were 17 additional deaths reported.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now jumped to 6.63%. Friday is the highest rate since January 31 when it was 6.63%.
Currently, there are 567 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 47 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,638,144. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,198.
There were 73,464 total new tests reported.