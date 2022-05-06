BOSTON (CBS) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and seven Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk.
Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are in the high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate.
The CDC says people in any of the counties highlight in orange (high risk) are recommended to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status. Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, and Plymouth counties have deemed to be at a “moderate” level for COVID-19 transmission, while Bristol County has been deemed “low-risk.”
The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.