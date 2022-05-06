BOSTON (CBS) — This Mother’s Day weekend, there’s lots of ways to get out and about with the whole family, from exhibits to picnics to parades.
LILAC SUNDAYREAD MORE: Suffolk Construction Voluntarily Halts All Boston Projects After Edison Power Plant Floor Collapse
Lilac Sunday returns to Arnold Arboretum for the first time since 2009. During the free event, check out the collection of nearly 400 lilacs. This is the one day of the year picnics in the arboretum are allowed.
http://arboretum.harvard.edu/events/lilacs-at-the-arnold-arboretum/
When: Sunday, May 8
Where: Arnold Arboretum, 125 Arborway, Boston
Cost: Free
SUPERSIZED CREATURE EXHIBIT
A new experience is opening at Stone Zoo starting Saturday called “supersized creatures.”
Take a walk through the Zoo to see over 30 life-size animal sculptures made from millions of bricks.
https://www.zoonewengland.org/stone-zoo/buy-ticketsREAD MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
When: May 7-September 4
Where: Stone Zoo, 149 Pond Street, Stoneham
Cost: Adult: $20.95, Senior (62+): $18.95, Child (ages 2-12): $13.95, Children under 2: Free, Members: Free
GREENWAY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
The Greenway Food Truck Festival is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with over a dozen different options to choose from. It’s also Opening Day of the Greenway Artisan Market.
https://www.facebook.com/events/263931902551786/
When: Saturday, May 7 from 11am to 3pm
Where: Rowes Wharf Plaza
Cost: N/A
DUCKING DAY AT BOSTON COMMON
Also Sunday, duckling day at Boston Common. The celebration will take place in honor of the classic book, “Make Way For Ducklings,” with a parade, band, and games. Admission is $40 per family.
https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/02/24/may-8-2022-duckling-day/MORE NEWS: IRS Confirms Agents Conducted 'Official Business' At Red's Kitchen & Tavern In Peabody
When: Sunday, May 8 from 10am to 12pm
Where: Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common
Cost: $35 per family group in advance, $40 per family the day of the event