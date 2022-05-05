BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy may soon have a new NFL home.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there’s a “good chance” that Van Noy will sign with the Chargers, after he meets with the team on Thursday.
Source: #Patriots veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the #Chargers. If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs. A potential important addition to Brandon Staley’s defense.
Van Noy, 31, was released by the Patriots in March, ending his second tenure with the team after just one season. It marked the second straight season that Van Noy was released, as the Dolphins cut ties with him just one year after signing him to a four-year contract in free agency.
Previously, Van Noy joined the Patriots via trade during the 2016 season, and he won two Super Bowls — playing in another Super Bowl, too — in New England.
Van Noy played in 16 games last year, recording 66 total tackles (42 solo) and five sacks with an interception returned for a touchdown, two forces fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was an effective player for the Patriots, but his release cleared up more than $4 million in cap space for the 2022 season.