AMHERST (CBS) – UMass Amherst is looking into who sent a new racist email to Black students and groups on campus.
Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said the email with “deeply racist, hateful language” received Tuesday was similar to one sent to Black students back in September. The source of that message has yet to be found.
“We have alerted law enforcement to seek assistance in identifying the source of this new anti-Black racist email, and will do everything within our power to hold the racist, hateful coward who sent it accountable,” Subbaswamy said in a message to the campus.
“If that person is someone in the campus community, they will face severe university sanctions, up to and including expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution.”
Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said the email received Tuesday also “contained mistruths about law enforcement’s role in the investigation.”
“The provocative and inflammatory email sent out yesterday to a select group at UMass is an attempt to sow discord and division within the UMass Amherst community,” he said in a statement Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, currently in our country there is an effort to use misinformation as a weapon to provoke fear and mistrust. I believe the UMass community is far stronger and smarter than the writers of this email seem to think. “