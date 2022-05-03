BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,651 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were 12 additional deaths also reported from Saturday to Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 5.63%.
Currently, there are 534 people in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 44 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,626,947. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,154.
There were 39,461 total new tests reported.