Will Red Sox Take A Flyer On Robinson Cano?It says a lot about the current status of Robinson Cano that the New York Mets are content to pay him over $20 million this year and next year just to not play for them anymore. It also says a lot about the Red Sox that it's fair to wonder if they might be interested in bringing him aboard.

Patriots Decline Fifth-Year Option On N'Keal HarryN'Keal Harry will be playing for a new contract in 2022. The Patriots have reportedly declined the receiver's fifth-year option.

Bruce Cassidy Addresses Bruins' Power Play Struggles: 'Those Guys Have To Take A Little More Ownership Of It'The Boston Bruins went 0-for-3 on the power play in their Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Simple Keys For A Celtics Win Over Bucks In Game 2Perhaps this is just a tad bit overdramatic, but the Celtics' season comes down to Tuesday night. They simply cannot head to Milwaukee in a 2-0 series hole to the Bucks and expect to win the series.

Report: Other Teams Were 'Lurking' On Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton Prior To Patriots Making PicksA new report says that both Strange and Thornton were drawing some attention from other teams, with the indication being that neither player would have lasted longer on the board had the Patriots not taken them.