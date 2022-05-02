BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously against the city of Boston in a “Christian flag” flying controversy outside City Hall.

Writing for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer said that Boston “violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment” when it refused to fly a banner described as a Christian flag in 2017.

“We conclude that, on balance, Boston did not make the raising and flying of private groups’ flags a form of government speech,” the ruling stated. “That means, in turn, that Boston’s refusal to let Shurtleff and Camp Constitution raise their flag based on its religious viewpoint ‘abridg[ed]’ their ‘freedom of speech.'”

Arguments at the high court in January appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

There are three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. Occasionally, the city takes down its own pennant and temporarily hoists another flag.

Although Boston had approved 284 straight applications — most involving the flags of other nations — a city official turned away Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution because he said he wanted to fly the Christian flag.

Breyer said the case hinged on whether the flag-flying is an act of the government, in which case Boston can do whatever it wants, or private parties like Shurtleff.

Breyer wrote that “the city’s lack of meaningful involvement in the selection of flags or the crafting of their messages leads us to classify the flag raisings as private, not government, speech—though nothing prevents Boston from changing its policies going forward.”

Boston has indicated it would change its policy if it loses the case to take more control of what flags can fly.

“We are going to continue to make our case and see how they rule on this,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in January. “We know that city government has a responsibility to ensure that all voices are heard, and we want to manage the property that we own and the messages and communications that city government is putting out to represent and be inclusive and welcoming to all of our residents.”

