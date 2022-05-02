Hurricanes Beat Bruins 5-1 In Playoff Series OpenerThe Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Things Are Ugly For The Boston Red SoxSome of the issues for the Red Sox were expected. Others, not at all.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart Is Pretty Sore, Robert Williams Enjoys A Laugh About His 'Stinger' From Game 1The Celtics took a beating on Sunday in their Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. No one took more hits than Marcus Smart, and the Celtics guard is still hurting on Monday.

Bruins Will See Goaltender Antti Raanta For First Time Since 2016 In Game 1 Vs. HurricanesThe Bruins get their postseason underway Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina against the Hurricanes, and will do so against a goaltender they haven't seen in years. Carolina is turning to 32-year-old Antti Raanta in net for Game 1, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced Monday.

Celtics Need To Push Back In Game 2The Milwaukee Bucks are not the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics knew that going into the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, but that concept was battered into Boston's psyche over and over throughout a 101-89 drubbing in Game 1.