CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Salisbury News

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police have found a truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts that they say belongs to a person of interest in a murder in Chaplin, Connecticut.

Police say 46-year-old Matthew Candler was believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 with a Minnesota license plate. Police are still looking for Candler.

READ MORE: Dog Rescued After Falling Off Cliff At Monument Mountain In Great Barrington

On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead.

READ MORE: School Bus Carrying Students Involved In Crash In Plainville

The truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night.

MORE NEWS: Boston Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Another Parent During Westford Basketball Tournament

Anyone with information about Candler or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

CBSBoston.com Staff