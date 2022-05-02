BOSTON (CBS) – Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, yet about 15-percent of Americans skip it. Is that such a bad thing? Research says it depends.
Breakfast earned its title of “most important meal of the day” back in 1960 when a nutritionist said, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” And some older studies have supported that, suggesting breakfast enthusiasts have a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity and better intakes of nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamins.
More recent studies paint a blurrier picture, with some suggesting whether people eat or skip breakfast, they end up eating the same number of calories on average without significant changes in weight.
Other studies have found people who eat breakfast tend to exercise more, manage stress more effectively, avoid tobacco, and drink less, suggesting lifestyle habits are more important than whether someone eats breakfast or not.
So bottom line, whether you love it or leave it, the most important thing is to make sure that what you eat, whenever you eat it, is balanced and nutritious.