FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (3-5-1, 10 pts.) defeated Inter Miami CF (3-5-1, 10 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 25,509 at Gillette Stadium. Homegrown Player Damian Rivera scored in the first minute of his first MLS start – the third player in league history to do so – while Adam Buksa tallied his third goal in as many games. Goalkeeper Matt Turner returned from injury to make his first start of 2022, saving all three shots he faced to secure his 22nd career clean sheet.

In the opening minute, Matt Polster intercepted an errant Miami pass and found Carles Gil at the top of the box, who served the ball to Rivera. The 19-year-old midfielder and Cranston, R.I. native notched his first MLS goal with a left-footed shot past Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman to put New England ahead early. Buksa extended New England’s lead in the 63rd minute, heading in DeJuan Jones’ cross. Buksa has now scored in three consecutive MLS games for the first time in his career. Miami saw two players sent off in the second half, with Damion Lowe and Jairo Quinteros each picking up two yellow cards in the contest.

The Revolution have now won two in a row at home as they improve to 3-2-0 in Foxborough. Tonight’s Starting XI featured four changes from last Saturday’s match at D.C. United as Turner, defender Henry Kessler, midfielder Tommy McNamara, and Rivera started in place of Brad Knighton, Omar Gonzalez, Emmanuel Boateng, and Justin Rennicks. Captain Carles Gil recorded his fourth assist of the season in the match, while Andrew Farrell’s became the Revolution’s all-time leader in appearances (306) and starts (301) across all competitions.

The Revolution remain in Foxborough for another home match next Saturday, May 7 vs. Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, Cozi TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.