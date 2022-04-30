BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ first pick this year was on the interior of the offensive line. They made another selection in that area with pick No. 210, drafting Chasen Hines out of LSU.
The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Hines has experience at both guard positions and at center.
Hines joins Cole Strange as newcomers to the O-line in New England, after the Patriots drafted Strange out of UT-Chattanooga at No. 20 overall.
Chasen the dream.
We've selected @LSUfootball's @chasen_hines with the 210th pick. pic.twitter.com/MSCCG7paqM
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2022
Hines was the Patriots’ ninth pick of the draft and their third of the sixth round, joining running back Kevin Harris and defensive tackle Sam Roberts in the penultimate round of the draft.