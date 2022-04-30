BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots drafted a running back in the fourth round, and they added another in the sixth round: Kevin Harris out of the University of South Carolina. The Patriots used the 183rd to make the selection.
Harris ran for just 660 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games in 2020. In his career (27 games), he rushed for 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown.
The 5-foot-10, 221-pound Harris is the second running back picked by the Patriots this year, with the team also selecting Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State in the fourth round.
Harris and Strong join a depth chart that includes Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.