Here Are All 10 Players The Patriots Drafted In 2022 NFL DraftHere are the 10 players who will be heading to New England.

Patriots Draft Offensive Tackle Andrew Stueber With Their Final Pick Of 2022 DraftThe Patriots used their final allotted draft pick on offensive tackle Andrew Stueber at pick No. 245 overall.

Patriots Select O-Lineman Chasen Hines From LSU Late In Sixth RoundThe Patriots' first pick this year was on the interior of the offensive line. They made another selection in that area with pick No. 210, drafting Chasen Hines out of LSU.

Patriots Draft Defensive Tackle Sam Roberts From Northwest MissouriThe Patriots waited until pick No. 200 of the draft to add to their front seven, and they did it with Sam Roberts out of Northwest Missouri.

Patriots Pick Another Running Back: Kevin Harris From South CarolinaThe Patriots drafted a running back in the fourth round, and they added another in the sixth round: Kevin Harris out of the University of South Carolina.