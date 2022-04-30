BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots used their final allotted draft pick on offensive tackle Andrew Stueber at pick No. 245 overall.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Connecticut native played at Michigan, primarily at right tackle but also with some experience at guard.
Steuber became the 10th player drafted by the Patriots in this year’s draft. He was the third offensive lineman drafted by New England, joining Cole Strange (first round, 29th overall) and Chasen Hines (sixth round, 210th overall).
The Patriots acquired this pick earlier in the week in a trade with Houston, trading a fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. Running back Kevin Harris was selected by New England with the other pick in that trade at No. 183 overall.