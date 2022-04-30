BOSTON (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a bullet and Nazi swastikas were found in a South Boston school. Boston City Council members Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty released a joint statement about the incidents Saturday.
According to the statement, City Council was notified on Friday that a live round .45 caliber bullet had been found in a Condon Community School bathroom.
“We subsequently requested that BPD conduct a sweep of the school building and grounds after we learned the principal did not authorize one earlier for the safety of everyone in the building,” the City Councilors said.
During further discussions, they learned a piece of paper with Nazi swastikas was also found at the school earlier this week. "This literature is potentially relevant to the lives, careers, and reputations of several Boston residents and employees," said the statement.
“This disturbing discovery and lack of action underscore the principal’s failure to ensure public safety yesterday.”
As a result of the findings, Flynn and Flaherty requested an investigation into the incidents.
“When school leadership fails to take potential incidents of violence and hate seriously, it creates an environment that is indifferent to violence and inappropriate behavior. All of our children deserve to be in a safe, stable, and welcoming learning environment at our Boston Public Schools.”