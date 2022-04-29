WORCESTER (CBS/AP) – David Njuguna, the driver convicted in the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, was released from prison Friday, according to the Department of Corrections.
Njuguna was sentenced to 5-to-7 years in November 2019 for causing Clardy’s death. He ended up serving less than two-and-a-half years in prison. No other details about the release were revealed.
On March 16, 2016, Njuguna’s car slammed into the back of Clardy’s cruiser, which was parked during a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. Prosecutors said Njuguna was speeding and high on marijuana at the time of the crash.
Njuguna waived his right to a jury, leaving Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker to preside over the 7-day trial in 2019.
He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger. Kenton-Walker cleared Njuguna of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide because prosecutors did not prove he was high.
Prosecutors sought a 10-to-12-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, saying it reflected a “high degree of recklessness.” Kenton-Walker opted to sentence Njuguna to 5-7 years instead.
Clardy was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of the State Police. He was married and the father of seven children.
