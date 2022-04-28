Jeremy Swayman Wins Bruins 7th Player AwardRookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was named the winner of the Bruins' annual 7th Player Award on Thursday evening, prior to the team's 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Sox Get Shut Out By Blue Jays, Dropping Three Of Four In TorontoAlek Manoah struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 Thursday.

Do's And Don'ts For Celtics Fans: Viewing Guide For Bucks SeriesAs the Celtics prepare to face the Bucks on the floor, it's a good time for Celtics fans to prepare off the court to get their minds in the right place heading into the series. So here's a simple viewing guide with some dos and some don'ts for Boston basketball fans in the coming couple of weeks.

Bucks Know They'll Have Their Hands Full With Celtics: 'They're The Hottest Team In The League'The Bucks next face the sizzling Boston Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup begins Sunday in Boston.

Growing 'Buzz' Around Patriots Drafting Linebacker In First RoundMere hours before the Patriots are required to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the world still has no clue what Bill Belichick will do. That's typically how it goes.