BOSTON (CBS) — Mere hours before the Patriots are required to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the world still has no clue what Bill Belichick will do. That’s typically how it goes.

Still, there are always whispers and murmurs from those “in the know” around the league, and there’s been an uptick in reports of the Patriots targeting a linebacker with their top pick.

The candidates for that pick would be Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Quay Walker, as well as Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said there’s been some “buzz” about the Patriots going with a linebacker in round one, with an AFC executive telling Fowler, “Could see [Dean] fitting in New England because of the traits and the ability to run the show. Similar to Jerod Mayo from that standpoint.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Matt Miller relayed that someone “in the league” said that “Quay Walker [is] the first linebacker and he doesn’t get past New England.” Miller added that he has Walker rated as a top 25 player.

Will it mean anything, or is it all part of the show? We’ll find out when the names start to come off the board on Thursday evening.