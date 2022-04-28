MALDEN (CBS) – An Amazon delivery driver was nearly carjacked in Malden. Police say some people in the area helped stop the suspect before he could speed off in the truck.
It happened near Main Street and Bickford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Officers later found and arrested 42-year-old Michael Cunha. He is expected in court Friday.
NEW: Surveillance video shows the moment a Good Samaritan tried to stop a man who police say had stolen an Amazon delivery truck in Malden. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Ppglpben11
“We’re thankful the delivery driver is safe and wasn’t harmed during this incident,” Amazon said in a statement. “We’ll continue to work with local law enforcement during their investigation.”