ROXBURY (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting in Roxbury Wednesday morning that took place near Trotter Elementary School.

Boston Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to Wabeno and Wyoming streets, where they found a man, believed to be in his mid-50s, with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tape blocked off the road after the shooting, and Trotter Elementary was briefly put on lockdown.

“The Trotter School was put on safe mode during this. We’ve cleared the area, and there is no threat to the school. But out of an abundance of caution, the school is being put on safe mode,” said Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the shooting “sad” and “disheartening,” especially considering how close it was to the school.

“It is sad and disheartening to arrive on scene and look across the street at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode, peering out the window wondering what’s going on,” Hayden said.

Boston Latin Academy is also about a block away from where the shooting happened.

Nestor Hernandez, who has lived in Roxbury for 14 years, believes the crime in the area has gotten worse.

“I’ve never seen something like this here before,” Hernandez said. “It’s going worse day-by-day. Everybody has to stay home because the people are afraid to go out because you never know what’s going on.”

The shooting victim’s name has not been made public, and no arrests have been made yet.