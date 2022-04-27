BOSTON (CBS) — Older adults tend to be more satisfied with life than younger people and a new study may help explain why. It has something to do with the so-called “love hormone.”
Oxytocin, often referred to as the “love hormone,” is a brain chemical that tends to reduce anxiety and promote empathy and social bonding. Researchers in California asked 103 adults between the ages of 18 and 99 to watch an emotional video and then measured their oxytocin levels.
They found that those over 65 had the largest increases in oxytocin. They also found that those with larger oxytocin responses had a greater sense of satisfaction with life, donated more to charity, and demonstrated higher levels of empathy and gratitude.