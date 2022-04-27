JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) — Two cars crashed into the front of a bookstore in Jamaica Plain Wednesday morning.
WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado reports that the cars first crashed at the corner of Custer and South streets before hitting Papercuts Bookshop.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital, while the other driver was not hurt. The driver that wasn’t taken to the hospital told WBZ-TV that she had a green light and was driving down South Street when she was t-boned by the other car.
The accident took place around 11 a.m.
The bookstore was supposed to open at noon, so nobody was inside when the crash happened. After the crash, there was shattered glass and a bunch of books were scattered across the sidewalk.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the cause of the crash is under investigation.