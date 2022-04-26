BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics dispatched the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep and leaving Boston basketball fans left to wonder one very straightforward question: What’s next?
That’s a question without an answer at the moment, as the Celtics will have to wait for a conclusion in the first-round series taking place between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Bucks own a 3-1 series lead and will be hosting Game 5 on Wednesday night, with a chance to clinch the series and advance to the second round.
If the Bucks do end their series on Wednesday, then the Celtics-Bucks series will start on either Saturday or Sunday, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb. If the Bucks need a sixth game on Friday night to win the series, then the Celtics-Bucks series will start on Sunday. And if that series ends up needing seven games to be resolved, the Celtics will host Game 1 of the second-round series on Tuesday, May 3.
In the meanwhile, the Celtics will enjoy some well-earned rest as they prepare for their next playoff series.