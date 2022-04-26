BOSTON (CBS) – New CDC research released Tuesday shows three out of every four American kids has been infected with COVID-19. This study of 200,000 Americans looked at the antibodies children make when they’ve had coronavirus. These antibodies look different than those created by the vaccine.

On one hand, this recent protection will likely mean fewer new cases in the next few months. But what does this widespread infection from the contagious omicron surge mean for our kids in the long-term? Experts say we simply don’t know yet.

“There are some other respiratory illnesses like RSV which do increase risk of having reactive airway diseases, or a precursor to asthma later on in life. We also know those viruses act in slightly different ways so may not be exactly the same,” explained Dr. Brian Chow, the attending physician for Tufts Medical Center Infectious Disease.

Dr. Chow pointed out that antibodies generated by natural infection tend to go away faster – which means vaccines and boosters remain an essential tool.

“It’s the same advice we’re giving to adults and teenagers who have already been infected: the vaccine enhances your immunity and increases ability to fight off infection,” he said.

This CDC report came out the same day Pfizer sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11. Parents of toddlers are still waiting for an authorized vaccine.

Experts say it’s still reasonable for parents of unvaccinated young children to mask and of course use best practice protective measures like frequent hand washing.