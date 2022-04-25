BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox stumbled in St. Petersburg over the weekend, dropping two of three to the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays to fall to 7-9 on the young season. Now Boston gets to travel for another AL East showdown, this time to Toronto for four games against the first-place Jays.

Boston will be shorthanded for this set too, as any players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to cross the Canadian border. The exact number of Red Sox players who remain unvaccinated is unclear, but manager Alex Cora has said multiple players will not be eligible to play north of the border. We’ll find out who made the trip — and who couldn’t — ahead of Monday night’s first pitch.

Those players who aren’t eligible to cross the border will be put on the restricted list over the next four games and will not receive a paycheck or service time. The rest of the Red Sox will have to do their best with what they have against the first-place Jays.

The only Boston player we know for certain that won’t be making the trip is Tanner Houck, who would have been slated to pitch Tuesday night. The Red Sox were able to maneuver around Houck leading up to the series, with Garrett Whitlock and Rich Hill starting over the weekend against Tampa, so Houck’s spot won’t come up until Thursday. Nick Pivetta will now pitch Tuesday night, with Whitlock likely getting another start on Thursday.

The biggest concern comes with the Boston lineup, though, which hasn’t been all that good to start the year anyways. But if the Red Sox are without some of their heavy hitters in the heart of their order, it will make it all the more difficult to keep up with the Jays and their high-powered offense.

The COVID rules could change by the time the Red Sox make their next trip to Toronto in late June. But Boston has 10 important games at the Rogers Centre this season, including their penultimate series of the regular season from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. That series could have some serious playoff ramifications to it, as will the two preceding it.

Heading into this important four-game set, the Red Sox already know they’ll be shorthanded as they look to get out of an early season hole.