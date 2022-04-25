METHUEN (CBS) — Some very rare cattle native to Ireland are going up for adoption in Massachusetts as a result of an animal cruelty case.

Shannon Rice-Nichols, of Hadley, is facing 35 counts of felony animal cruelty charges. The MSPCA says law enforcement showed up at an Amherst property and found animals “in very serious trouble” back on March 14. A cow and two goats that were suffering had to be euthanized at the scene.

A veterinarian determined that the animals were “severely neglected and malnourished” and suffering from parasites, according to the MSPCA. They were brought to Nevins Farm in Methuen, where a team has been working to bring them back to good health.

There are 22 goats, a Holstein cow and eight “Kerry” cattle available for adoption. Kerry cattle are an “extremely rare” and critically endangered breed of cows descended from Ireland.

NEW: Eight critically endangered Kerry cattle are now at Nevins Farm, and we’re looking for adopters to take one (or some) home! Watch this space for details. pic.twitter.com/wUc6JlCORy — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) April 25, 2022

“We are working closely with the American Kerry Cattle Association now to help identify an adopter to ensure these individual animals will be well cared for and to aid in the preservation of this majestic breed,” MSPCA adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement. “We’re excited that the work we have done to protect and care for these animals may also prevent this breed of cattle from going extinct.”

Anyone interested in adopting the animals can go to mspca.org/nevinsadopt.