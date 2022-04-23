BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are up 2-0 on the Brooklyn Nets, and are getting a key contributor back on Saturday night. Center Robert Williams is returning to the Boston lineup for Game 3.
Williams is returning from a torn meniscus a little early, and will play in spurts in Game 3 in Brooklyn, Boston head coach Ime Udoka said during his pre-game press conference. Williams will not start, and is on a minutes restriction that will keep him between 20-24 minutes on Saturday night. Udoka said Williams will play in short spurts around five minutes each time he takes the floor.
The Celtics had Williams on a 4-to-6 week timeline when he underwent surgery back on March 30, and Udoka had said up until Friday that he was going forward with the thought that Williams would not return for the first-round series against the Nets. But Williams ramped up his work over the last week and hasn't experienced any pain, so he's returning to the rotation earlier than expected.
The 24-year-old Williams had his best season yet in 2021-22, his first as a starter, when he averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game over 29.6 minutes. He can make a huge impact on both ends, changing shots on defense while sending down some serious lobs on offense.
Boston is looking to take a 3-0 series lead on Saturday night, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday night in Brooklyn.