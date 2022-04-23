Andrew Farrell Becomes Second Player In Revolution History To Start 300 Games For ClubAndrew Farrell started his 300th game for the New England Revolution on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone that only one other Revs player had before.

Robert Williams Returning To Celtics For Game 3 Vs. NetsThe Celtics are up 2-0 on the Brooklyn Nets, and are getting a key contributor back on Saturday night. Center Robert Williams is returning to the Boston lineup for Game 3.

David Pastrnak Scores 39th Goal In Bruins' 3-1 Win Over RangersDavid Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury.

Boston College To Play ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park, With Proceeds Going To Peter Frates FoundationThe Red Sox are hosting the 10th annual ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Bogaerts' 3 Hits Back Wacha, Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings Friday night and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.