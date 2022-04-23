BOSTON (CBS) — Red Line bus shuttles that were already in place this weekend between Alewife and Kendall Station have now been extended by two stops to Park Street Station. The MBTA made this announcement after the first car of an out-of-service Red Line train derailed Saturday morning near Kendall Station.
The MBTA says the car had no passengers in it when it got off the track while it was crossing from the northbound track to the southbound track.
Trains were scheduled to cross from northbound to southbound at Kendall after the pre-planned suspension of Red Line service between Kendall and Alewife stations.
On Saturrday morning, MBTA personnel were on the scene to investigate why the car was derailed on the track. They are in the the process of re-railing the car.