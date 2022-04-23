CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Legalized Sports Betting, Massachusetts State House, Sports Betting, State House News Service

BOSTON (CBS) — Legalized sports betting may soon be coming to Massachusetts.

According to State House News Service, the Senate is expected to vote on the wagering bill this week.

The Senate version has significant differences from the House bill, which passed overwhelmingly last summer.

The major sticking point seems to be betting on college sports.

More than 30 states, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, allow sports betting.

Governor Charlie Baker has supported legalized sports wagering for years.

