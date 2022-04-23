BOSTON (CBS) — Legalized sports betting may soon be coming to Massachusetts.
According to State House News Service, the Senate is expected to vote on the wagering bill this week.
The Senate version has significant differences from the House bill, which passed overwhelmingly last summer.
The major sticking point seems to be betting on college sports.
More than 30 states, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, allow sports betting.
Governor Charlie Baker has supported legalized sports wagering for years.