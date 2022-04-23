Fountas Propels DC United To 3-2 Win Over RevolutionTaxiarchis Fountas scored two goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to spark D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

Tatum Scores 39, Celtics On Verge Of Sweeping Nets After 109-103 Win In Game 3Jayson Tatum had a huge night and the Celtics are on the verge of sweeping the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Red Sox No-Hit Through Nine Innings By Rays, Lose 3-2 In 10 Innings On Kiermaier Walkoff HomerKevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame.

Robert Williams Returns For Celtics In Game 3 Win Over NetsRobert Williams returned to the Celtics lineup ahead of schedule on Saturday night, playing 16 minutes in Boston's Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Andrew Farrell Becomes Second Player In Revolution History To Start 300 Games For ClubAndrew Farrell started his 300th game for the New England Revolution on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone that only one other Revs player had before.