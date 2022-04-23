Boston College To Play ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park, With Proceeds Going To Peter Frates FoundationThe Red Sox are hosting the 10th annual ALS Awareness Game between Boston College and Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Bogaerts' 3 Hits Back Wacha, Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings Friday night and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Patriots NFL Draft Preview: Bill Belichick In Need Of Young Talent To Round Out RosterBill Belichick will turn to the draft to bolster a roster that still needs youth all over the field, particularly at linebacker, receiver, on the offensive line and at cornerback.

Ben Simmons Declares Himself Day-To-Day For Celtics-Nets SeriesBen Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he probably won't be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely.

Celtics' Robert Williams 'Close To Return,' Could Play As Soon As Game 3 Vs. NetsThe Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot.