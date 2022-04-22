BOSTON (CBS) — Early-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland.
In the bottom of the second inning, Sea Dogs designated hitter Tyreque Reed was hit on the hands on a pitch by Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Marcel Renteria. As Reed made his way to first base, Renteria said something that Reed did not like.
At that point, Reed made a break for the pitcher, delivering a heavy punch upon arrival. From there, a massive brawl broke out across the infield.
I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again … pic.twitter.com/ZVR7G4LANH
— Hunter Noll (A.K.A. Cracker Jack) (@HNoll21) April 21, 2022
Renteria recovered from the Reed punch and tackled Sea Dogs second baseman David Hamilton, while a swarm of bodies mobbed Reed near the mound.
Reed was ejected from the game, obviously, and Renteria was left injured from the incident.
As for what precipitated the brawl? That remains a mystery.
“Obviously, something was going on there to set something off,” manager Chad Epperson said, per the Portland Press Herald. “But as far as what, I have no idea.”
The Sea Dogs, of course, are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, but they were wearing teal throwbacks on Thursday from their days as a Marlins affiliate.