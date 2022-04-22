Wild Brawl Erupts In Portland Sea Dogs GameEarly-season baseball games in Maine can be chilly affairs. But things got heated in a hurry on Thursday night in Portland.

Guentzel's Hat Trick Leads Penguins To 4-0 Win Over BruinsCasey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night.

Late Rally Comes Up Short, Red Sox Lose Rubber Match To Blue JaysBoston scored a pair of runs in the ninth but lost to Toronto, 3-2, on Thursday to drop to 6-7 on the season.

Revolution To Host FC Cincinnati For US Open Cup Match On May 11The U.S. Open Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium. The New England Revolution are set to host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 pm in the Round of 32.

NFL To Announce Schedules For All 32 Teams On May 12Every NFL team knows which opponents they'll be facing in the 2022 season, but they don't know when they'll be facing which opponents. Now, they know when they'll find out.