BOSTON (CBS) — Celebrations and demonstrations are happening all across the state on Friday and through the weekend for Earth Day.
There will be games and music at the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston on Friday. Mayor Michelle Wu will be there to announce a plan for heat resilience in the city.
A climate action march is expected to take place on Copley Plaza.
Volunteers will also be out cleaning the Charles River Friday morning.
An eco-friendly pop-up market will be held in Cambridge from Friday to Sunday. Vendors will be selling eco-friendly items including home goods, art, and clothing at CambridgeSide.
On Sunday, Newton’s Earth Day Festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. Attendees can learn some tips for how to save energy and lead a greener lifestyle. There will be activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo and face painting.