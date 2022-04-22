BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot.
Center Robert Williams, who hasn’t played since March 27 due to a knee injury, is “close” to returning to the floor, according to Shams Charania.
Charania reported that Williams could play as soon as Game 3 on Saturday or Game 4 on Monday, and that the Celtics will be monitoring Williams on a day-to-day basis.
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022
Williams traveled with the Celtics to Brooklyn, which was the first sign that his injury recovery might have been progressing a bit ahead of schedule. He wasn’t ruled out of this first-round series against the Nets, but a potential return was widely expected to come later in the series, if necessary.
The 24-year-old averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game — all career highs — in 61 games played this season.
Williams suffered a meniscus tear in late March, but early reports indicated a positive outlook for a four to six week recovery. The procedure to fix the damage took place on March 30.