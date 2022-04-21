BOSTON (CBS) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Congresswoman Liz Cheney are among the JFK Library’s “Profile In Courage” award recipients for 2022.

This year’s theme among the winners was “protecting democracy in the United States and abroad,” the library foundation said.

Zelenskyy has become a household name as he leads his country against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In the face of this constant danger, Zelenskyy has led a courageous defense of democratic ideals and political independence,” the library said. “With candor and clarity, he has focused the eyes of the world on the existential threat facing Ukraine, and on the need for robust, uncompromising international engagement and cooperation to safeguard all democratic societies.”

Cheney, who represents Wyoming, is the vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. She voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, saying he “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” and ended up losing her leadership position in the Republican party.

“Cheney received numerous death threats after casting her vote in favor of impeachment, and yet refused to take the politically expedient course that most of her party embraced,” the library said.

In the face of grave threats to democracy around the world, the JFK Library Foundation will honor five individuals with the #ProfileInCourage Award. These honorees have demonstrated acts of extraordinary courage to protect democracy at home and abroad. https://t.co/ut2UNbdkUh pic.twitter.com/GLYBwGkvTD — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) April 21, 2022

The other honorees are also being recognized for their role in the 2020 election: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) and Fulton County, Georgia Elections Department employee Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

“There is no more important issue facing our country – and the world – today than the fight for democracy,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said. “This year’s honorees put their careers and lives on the line to stand up for democratic principles and the integrity of our elections.”

The award, started in 1989 and named after Kennedy’s Pultizer Prize-winning book, honors “public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.”

Former Massachusetts governor and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney received the award last year for his Trump impeachment vote.

The awards will be presented on May 22 at the library in Boston.