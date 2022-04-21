CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are looking for a couple last seen in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday.
Police said Stephen Reid and his wife, Djeswende, spoke with family and friends on Sunday. A family member reported the pair missing Wednesday when Stephen didn’t show up for a planned event. The couple’s vehicles were parked in their usual places, but they are nowhere to be found.
Police said there is no known history of domestic violence, and, according to police, “Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern.”
Anyone with information should contact the Concord Police Department.