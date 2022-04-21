BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,528 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 4.3%.
There were 13 deaths also reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,598,541. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,098.
There were 67,095 total new tests reported.
There are 384 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 27 patients currently in intensive care.