BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Public Health Commission is “urging” residents to stay vigilant against COVID after a recent rise in cases over the last several weeks.

They cited a 65 percent increase in COVID cases over the past two weeks and a new rise in hospitalizations. The city’s positivity rate has also jumped to 6.9% after being as low as 2.2% in early March.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, we are urging all Bostonians to take extra precautions to protect yourselves, your family, and our community,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “If you are feeling unwell, get tested at one of our free City sites or take a rapid test. It’s also important to stay up to date on your vaccinations.”

The BPHC also said there has been an increase in the amount of COVID-19 particles in local wastewater samples. There has been a 109% rise over a 14-day period, which suggests that cases could continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Even though mask mandates have been dropped across the city, including recently on the T for trains and buses, Ojikutu is recommending people wear masks in public indoor settings, especially in crowded areas.

“These precautions are how we protect the progress we’ve made in our community.”

Massachusetts has seen a similar rise in its COVID numbers on the whole. The state’s seven-day positivity rate at the start of April was roughly 2.5%, but it now sits around 4.3%. Hospitalizations have also increased, with about 150 more patients more than at the start of April.

The BPHC says roughly 73% of Boston residents are fully vaccinated.