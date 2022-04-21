WORCESTER (CBS) – They are preparing the nightly gathering during Ramadan, four men now refugees from Afghanistan who left everything behind as they fled the Taliban. “We all left our lives, our future,” said Parwez Imami.

He was finishing medical school, his brother Kamran was studying economics, Nasir Athayee was in dental school, and Bilal Sarhadi was in the Afghan army helping U.S. forces.

“He said he couldn’t go to his house at the end of the day, he would hide and make sure they didn’t know he was going to house,” Sarhadi said through a translator.

They were among the refugees who waited for days for transport out of Afghanistan back in August with no food or water. They’ve now found support from a Worcester organization Ansaar which has given them jobs and safety since they arrived in October.

“I was very nervous I didn’t know anyone here. Where can I work, I don’t have anything,” said Kamran Imami.

It’s where Congressman Jim McGovern met them Thursday to learn more of their circumstances. At Ansaar, refugees can find culturally appropriate food, clothing and other services.

For these men it goes well beyond their basic needs. “Right the most important thing is security, our country doesn’t have any security and we can’t live on that,” said Parwez Imami.

What’s uncertain now is their immigration status, and fear they may have to return to their country. “If we go back to Afghanistan they will kill us, say you’re America, you’re white, a non-believer,” said Nasir Athayee.

“The message is that we need to provide more certainty for people from Afghanistan, and a pathway to regularize their status,” said Congressman McGovern speaking with reporters after the meeting.

For now, they each work two jobs, hoping to continue the studies they left behind, but not yet knowing what the future holds.