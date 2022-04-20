BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,853 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.34%.
There were 24 deaths also reported on Wednesday.READ MORE: 'The Good, The Bad And The Truth': Understanding The Impact Of Marijuana
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,596,013. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,085.READ MORE: Hospice Nurse Anne Rose Fleurant Accused Of Posing As Home Health Aide To Steal From Elderly Patients
There were 47,773 total new tests reported.
There are 373 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Shingles Risk Increased For People Over 50 Who Had COVID, Study Says
There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.