BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night was a special and emotional evening at Fenway Park. The Red Sox honored the late Jerry Remy ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a tribute ceremony for the former player and broadcaster.

The team celebrated the life and career of Remy, who spent over 40 years in the Boston organization as a player, coach and broadcaster. Remy passed away at the age of 68 last October following a long battle with lung cancer.

The Remy family was in attendance, with Remy’s children — Jordan and Jenna — throwing out the first pitch. Sean McDonough, Remy’s former broadcast partner, and NESN’s Tom Caron shared stories and cracked jokes about their time with Remy. Caron started his tribute with Remy’s famous “Buenos Noches, amigos.”

Remy played for the Red Sox for seven seasons, from 1978-84, and many of his teammates were in attendance on Wednesday night. That group included Carl Yastrzemski, Bob Stanley, Fred Lynn, Jim Rice, Rick Burleson, Dwight Evans and Dennis Eckersley.

All of the sideline reporters who worked with Remy, including WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, were at the ceremony.

The Red Sox have worn a black patch with Remy’s name and No. 2 on their jerseys this season. All fans attending Wednesday’s game received one of those patches when they entered the ballpark.

The television broadcast booth at Fenway Park has also been named the Jerry Remy Booth in his honor, and a bouquet of flowers sat with his photo in the booth ahead of last week’s home opener at Fenway.

Remy began his career as a broadcaster on Red Sox games in 1988, and was enshrined in the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.